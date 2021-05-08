Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Raymond James

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.23. 1,403,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.00. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 48.17% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. Health Catalyst’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $200,735.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $278,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 118,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,997.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,990 shares of company stock worth $1,662,700. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

