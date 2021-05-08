FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Decreases Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in CSX were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of CSX by 15.8% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 428,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 63.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 12.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 28,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $103.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock worth $201,920,643 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

