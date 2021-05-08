FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 600 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co reduced its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $132.26 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $132.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.