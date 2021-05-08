Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $237.57 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,708,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,506 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.51% of Kimberly-Clark worth $237,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on KMB. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.79 and its 200-day moving average is $134.84. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

