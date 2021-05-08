FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Sells 1,180 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $9,287,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 22.8% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 28,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.69. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.69 and a fifty-two week high of $331.81. The company has a market cap of $908.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.11.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.25, for a total transaction of $114,650.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,079.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $21,599,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock worth $520,850,269. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

