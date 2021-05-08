Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 124,149 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 811,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $255,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.14.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $319.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $140.01 and a 52 week high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.23 and a 200-day moving average of $281.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

