PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. Invests $827,000 in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 98.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Aramark by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 6,937,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,940,000 after buying an additional 280,442 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,957,781. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARMK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

