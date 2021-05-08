Family Capital Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Family Capital Trust Co lowered its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $7,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 91,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,694,000 after purchasing an additional 84,473 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 173.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.81. The stock had a trading volume of 81,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,772. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $68.48 and a 1 year high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

