LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.9% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 139,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 493,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,315,000 after buying an additional 294,609 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $1,087,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUBB stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.18. 210,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,412. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.34 and a 1 year high of $201.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.75.

In other Hubbell news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,824. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

