DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Holdings Reduced by MADDEN SECURITIES Corp

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. DraftKings comprises 2.6% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DKNG traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,018,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,191,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

DraftKings Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.