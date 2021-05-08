Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Roth Capital began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the third quarter worth about $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chargepoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,000.

Shares of CHPT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,002,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.89. Chargepoint has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $49.48.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

