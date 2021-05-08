FUD.finance Hits One Day Volume of $4,306.00 (FUD)

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One FUD.finance coin can now be bought for $20.85 or 0.00035474 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, FUD.finance has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. FUD.finance has a total market cap of $492,509.41 and $4,306.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get FUD.finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00080283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00795279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00104470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.69 or 0.09824110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044561 BTC.

FUD.finance Coin Profile

FUD.finance (CRYPTO:FUD) is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. The official website for FUD.finance is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FUD.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUD.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.