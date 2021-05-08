DragonVein Market Cap Hits $11.20 Million (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $2.75 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,780.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.13 or 0.02315599 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $356.02 or 0.00605670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002075 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003513 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About DragonVein

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

Buying and Selling DragonVein

