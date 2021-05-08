TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Price Reaches $0.0075 on Major Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 8th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $182,017.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 50.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00080283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00795279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00104470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.69 or 0.09824110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044561 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TFBX is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

