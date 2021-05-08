Brokerages Expect Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) will report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vista Oil & Gas’ earnings. Vista Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.45) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vista Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Oil & Gas.

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter. Vista Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 22.75% and a negative net margin of 45.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NYSE VIST traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $237.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.71. Vista Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $3.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 25.1% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

