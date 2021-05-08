$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $460.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.05 million. Tupperware Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.95 per share, with a total value of $499,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 47,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tupperware Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $362,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TUP stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.77. 1,771,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,891. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.53. Tupperware Brands has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $38.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

