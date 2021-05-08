Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 941.07% and a negative return on equity of 104.00%.

ACRS traded down $0.88 on Friday, hitting $22.95. 444,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $805,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,143.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $359,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,618 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,659.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,755 shares of company stock worth $2,366,481 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

Read More: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.