Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) announced its earnings results on Friday. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NOG traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,646. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.