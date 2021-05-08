iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is Oakworth Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 13.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 82,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 11.7% of Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $103,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after purchasing an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $210,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 87,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,307 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,165,000.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $161.78 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.93 and a 12 month high of $161.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day moving average is $141.14.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

