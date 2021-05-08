LSV Asset Management Sells 385,122 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,630,795 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 385,122 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.8% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $495,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,633,000 after acquiring an additional 15,046,943 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $291,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,338 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $58.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.35. General Motors has a 52 week low of $20.49 and a 52 week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

