WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Position Decreased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,834,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 486,321 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.83% of WestRock worth $251,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 37,882 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth about $1,177,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. WestRock has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 7.24%. WestRock’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

