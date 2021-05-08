Arrow Financial Corp Boosts Holdings in iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp owned 0.07% of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IBDM opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89. iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

