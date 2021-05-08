Archetype Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,952 iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Archetype Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,726,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,006,000 after acquiring an additional 934,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,476,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,192,000 after buying an additional 920,170 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,960,000 after buying an additional 362,151 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,965,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,255,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after buying an additional 271,963 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

VLUE stock opened at $107.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.66. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.