Avory & Company LLC Buys Shares of 733,600 ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Avory & Company LLC bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 733,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,590,000. ContextLogic makes up 6.7% of Avory & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Avory & Company LLC owned 0.12% of ContextLogic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Formation8 GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,156,163,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $489,468,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $116,272,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $52,333,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,918,000.

NASDAQ:WISH opened at $12.61 on Friday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $32.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.94.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.72 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. ContextLogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.08.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,389.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 17,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $346,350.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,626 shares in the company, valued at $346,350.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,461,728 shares of company stock worth $146,110,205 over the last 90 days.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

