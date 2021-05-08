Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bill.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.05). Bill.com posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Bill.com in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.33.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $261,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $261,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.51, for a total transaction of $266,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,057 shares of company stock valued at $25,043,115 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. DCM International IV Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,018,000 after purchasing an additional 984,232 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 595,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BILL stock traded up $23.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,917,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,314. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of -296.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.23 and a 200-day moving average of $139.98. Bill.com has a 52 week low of $61.75 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

