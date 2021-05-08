Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a sell rating on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shake Shack has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $16.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,731. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $45.51 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $155.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,136.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total transaction of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at $114,782.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

