Cowen Cuts Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $93.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) had its price target decreased by Cowen from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Shake Shack from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.17.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded down $16.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,646,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,731. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.55, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.03.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $155.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.89 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.53, for a total value of $12,818,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Shake Shack by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Shake Shack by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Columbus Circle Investors raised its stake in Shake Shack by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 202,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Shake Shack by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

