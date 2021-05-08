Altus Group’s (AIF) “NA” Rating Reaffirmed at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their na rating on shares of Altus Group (TSE:AIF) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a C$63.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$66.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

AIF traded down C$0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$59.62. 103,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,667. Altus Group has a 1-year low of C$38.06 and a 1-year high of C$64.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$61.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$54.39. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total transaction of C$323,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at C$1,837,548.76.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

