KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9.53 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. KLAYswap Protocol has a market cap of $476.21 million and approximately $9.53 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $61.17 or 0.00104737 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00066626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.12 or 0.00253594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 523.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $662.20 or 0.01133750 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030745 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.81 or 0.00739297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,145.79 or 0.99551545 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

