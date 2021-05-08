Archetype Wealth Partners Boosts Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Archetype Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Archetype Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Archetype Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after buying an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after acquiring an additional 650,831 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 516,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after purchasing an additional 272,863 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,135,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $21,244,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.43. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $72.53 and a 52-week high of $107.56.

