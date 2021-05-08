Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Lifted by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $170.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

