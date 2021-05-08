Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,160 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 259,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 31,834 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Newmark Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmark Group by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 21,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $12.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NMRK shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Newmark Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America raised Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.93.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.