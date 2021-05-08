Centaurus Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 34,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 20,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 42,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of IJJ stock opened at $110.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $54.73 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

