CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $112.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.89 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of CYBR stock traded up $4.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.23. 929,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,226. CyberArk Software has a 52-week low of $92.61 and a 52-week high of $169.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,717.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group raised CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities downgraded CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.71.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.