Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $82 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.27 million.

Several research firms have commented on CDXS. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Codexis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 694,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,847. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.85 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $494,200.00. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total value of $204,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

