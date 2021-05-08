BTIG Research Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.36. 3,075,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

