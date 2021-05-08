BTIG Research Raises Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Price Target to $67.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
BLDR has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.33.
NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.36. 3,075,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $52.91. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.25.
In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9,411.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.
