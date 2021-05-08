Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC cut its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 145.1% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.10.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.08 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.65%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

