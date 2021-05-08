Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,287 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices makes up 1.1% of Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $157.26 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40. The company has a market cap of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ADI. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

