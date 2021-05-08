CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $798,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,107,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $996,706,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500,035 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $767,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,997,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,168,000 after purchasing an additional 392,859 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,124,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,826 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,534,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,700,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.46.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,156.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,896 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $83.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.60, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.36 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $80.92.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

