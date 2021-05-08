Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,082 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $214.71 on Friday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $114.12 and a 12-month high of $215.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.35.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

