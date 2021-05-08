Biltmore Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 101 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,473.33.

GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,323.30 and a 52 week high of $2,431.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

