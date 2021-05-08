SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $2.22 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $316,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,994 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 904 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,351.93 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,206.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,933.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,323.30 and a 12 month high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,473.33.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

