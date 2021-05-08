SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.61 EPS

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.61, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.31 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Shares of SITE traded up $9.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,125. The stock has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $203.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.67.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,073,902.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 622 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $109,335.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,754.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,050 shares of company stock valued at $4,351,422. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.50.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

