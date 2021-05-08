Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates temperature-controlled warehouses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and Canada. Americold Realty Trust is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.21%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

