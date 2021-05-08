Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 37.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the first quarter valued at $1,118,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1,557.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 13.5% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 156,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 64,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $133,802.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.45.

AGNC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.32. 4,850,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,531,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.95. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 16.29% and a negative net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

