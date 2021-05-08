Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EXPE. JMP Securities raised their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expedia Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $161.19.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

EXPE stock traded up $8.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,284,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $58.39 and a 1 year high of $187.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.