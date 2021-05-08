Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ellington Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 22.63%.

EFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $18.16. 907,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,548. The company has a quick ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 43.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $795.08 million, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. Ellington Financial has a one year low of $8.18 and a one year high of $18.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Ellington Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.31%.

EFC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

