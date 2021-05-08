Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Decreases Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 40.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,083 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Cognex by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Insiders have sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

