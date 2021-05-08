Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $195.46 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $104.90 and a fifty-two week high of $196.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 46.65% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSCO. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.40.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock worth $2,362,670. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

