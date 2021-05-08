Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC

Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in Lennar by 25.0% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 197,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 130,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.7% in the first quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:LEN traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,626,134. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.75. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $108.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 11.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

